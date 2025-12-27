article

The Brief Wauwatosa police are investigating reported robberies at Mayfair Mall. Police said the same suspects may have been involved in two different robberies. It is believed a suspect displayed a handgun at one point Saturday.



The Wauwatosa Police Department is investigating one robbery – and possibly another – that happened at Mayfair Mall on Saturday afternoon, Dec. 27.

What we know:

At around 3 p.m., officers responded to the mall and spoke with an adult and two children who said three suspects "forcibly stole" a pair of glasses from them.

The three victims told police they then followed the three suspects as they walked toward an exit. Police said it is believed the victims got the glasses back, but one of the suspects displayed a handgun.

No injuries were reported.

As police were investigating that robbery, they said mall security notified them that the same suspects may have committed another robbery as they left the mall. Officers have not been able to get in touch with the reported victim.

What we don't know:

Wauwatosa police are looking for video footage of the reported robberies in an attempt to identify the suspects, who appeared to have left the property before officers got there.