Expand / Collapse search

Marshals seek Printiss Deese, convicted sex offender on the run

By
Published 
Wisconsin's Most Wanted
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Wisconsin’s Most Wanted: Printiss Deese

A convicted sex offender with an outstanding warrant is on the run.&nbsp;The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force is searching for 58-year-old Printiss Deese.

MILWAUKEE - A convicted sex offender with an outstanding warrant is on the run. The U.S. Marshals Fugitive Task Force is now bringing the case to the public’s attention. They are searching for 58-year-old Printiss Deese.

"He is coming to and from Milwaukee, he may stay here for a brief period of time," explained the U.S. Marshal on the case. "Mr. Deese is wanted currently by the Milwaukee County sheriff’s office for violation of his sex offender registry rules."

There has been an outstanding warrant for his arrest since 2017.  

Printiss Deese

Printiss Deese

"We have made contact with family members and associates and it is believed he does know this warrant is out there obviously being part of the sex offender registry he does have to update his information," he said.

They are bringing his case to the public urging anyone with information to speak up.  

According to the U.S. Marshals, Deese was convicted of second-degree sexual assault of a child in 1993. The case stemmed from Milwaukee County. But Deese has a history of lying to authorities on his living situation.  

Printiss Deese

Printiss Deese

"Mr. Deese obviously has an obligation to fulfill his requirements of the sex offender registry," the marshal said.

Authorities say Deese has a lengthy criminal history. 

"(He has a history of) recklessly endangering safety, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, carrying a concealed weapon and a felon in possession of a firearm," he said.

Deese is 6'3" and weighs 250 pounds. He has a tattoo of the letter 'P' on his arm. Due to the nature of his conviction, U.S. Marshals say it’s crucial authorities know of his whereabouts. They say he can still do the right thing. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android 

"If Mr. Deese is watching this, I implore him just turn yourself in. you can do it with any law enforcement officer, if not you can contact the U.S. Marshals office," he said.

U.S. MARSHAL TIPLINE -- 414-297-3707

Bus issues cause frustration for some MPS parents
slideshow

Bus issues cause frustration for some MPS parents

One mother pulled her child from the classroom after 80 buses and 160 routes for Milwaukee Public Schools were canceled last week.

Man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 Racine County homicide
slideshow

Man sentenced to life in prison for 2019 Racine County homicide

Troy Hoffman, 41, of New Berlin has been sentenced to life in prison for the 2019 murder of Chad Bickler.

Fatal shooting of teen at Sherman Park part of a string of violence
slideshow

Fatal shooting of teen at Sherman Park part of a string of violence

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified on Friday, April 23 the 17-year-old who was shot and killed at Sherman Park on Thursday. He is Roy Thomas. 