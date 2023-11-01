Marquette’s Blue & Gold Brewing LLC; 1st coffee offerings
Blue & Gold Brewing LLC, a student-run business venture launched as part of an undergraduate applied learning program in Marquette University’s College of Business Administration, is releasing its first coffee products in a recently formed partnership with Stone Creek Coffee, just in time for the holiday season. Elise Rashke and Stella Quinlan join FOX6 WakeUp with the details.
Three coffee blends — light, medium and dark roasts — will be available for purchase through a limited-edition holiday box:
- "Jesuit Joe," a dark roast, will also be Blue & Gold’s first year-round product. Jesuit Joe was originally roasted for the Marquette community in 2012; it has been enhanced for Blue & Gold.
- "Brew the Difference" is Blue & Gold’s limited-edition light roast.
- "Santa’s Revenge," Stone Creek’s annual medium roast Christmas offering, will be packaged with Blue & Gold branding.