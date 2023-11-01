Marquette’s Blue & Gold Brewing LLC; 1st coffee offerings

Blue & Gold Brewing LLC, a student-run business venture launched as part of an undergraduate applied learning program in Marquette University’s College of Business Administration, is releasing its first coffee products in a recently formed partnership with Stone Creek Coffee, just in time for the holiday season. Elise Rashke and Stella Quinlan join FOX6 WakeUp with the details.

Three coffee blends — light, medium and dark roasts — will be available for purchase through a limited-edition holiday box: