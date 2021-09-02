Marquette University president diagnosed with rare cancer

article

Marquette University President Dr. Michael Lovell has been diagnosed with sarcoma, the office of the president announced Thursday, Sept. 2.

In a letter to the Marquette community, President Lovell wrote:

This week I was reminded of the old saying, "If you want to give God a good laugh, tell Him your plans." Since we started the school year, there has been so much positive energy and excitement on campus. Being back together in community, it was my plan to go to as many campus events as physically possible and find ways to interact with each of you. To my surprise, these were not God’s plans for me right now.

As we commemorate the 500-year anniversary of St. Ignatius’ cannonball moment, I wanted to let you know that I have recently had my own life-changing experience. On Tuesday afternoon, I was diagnosed with sarcoma, which is a rare form of cancer. I have already begun working with a team of oncologists on a treatment plan and will start chemotherapy next week. You will still see me around campus as my doctors are confident that I will be able to continue in my role as president, exercise and undertake many of my normal activities through treatment.

As I embark on this journey, there are several things that give me hope and a positive outlook. First, I am a person of deep faith, and I know that God’s glory can manifest through suffering and difficult times. Second, other than the cancer, I am presently healthy, strong and ready to fearlessly take on this fight. Finally, I believe in the power of prayer and know that anything is possible with God.

I still plan to find ways to interact with each of you in the months and years ahead. Until our paths cross, please keep me and my family in your thoughts and prayers. Know how much I love Marquette and how grateful I am to have each of you as part of our community.

Advertisement

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News