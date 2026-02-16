Critically missing 11-year-old girl found safe by MCTS

article

The Brief Marquette police are looking for a missing 11-year-old girl, Zakiyia Hill. She was last seen on CCTV early Monday morning (Feb. 16) near 21st and Wells. Anyone with any information on her whereabouts should contact the Marquette University Police Department.



UPDATE: Police say Zakiyia Hill was found safe by MCTS.

Original reporting

What we know:

Police need your help in finding a missing 11-year-old Milwaukee girl, Zakiyia Hill.

According to the Marquette University Police Department, Zakiyia Hill is an 11-year-old girl, Black, with a height of 5' 10" and a weight of about 90 lbs. She has brown eyes and black hair.

She was last seen by family at 10 p.m on Sunday, Feb. 15, when she went to bed in blue and purple Lilo & Stitch pajamas.

She is wearing four braids with beads and has a light complexion.

She was possibly seen on CCTV at 3:14 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 16, near 21st and Wells in Milwaukee wearing black pants with a white stripe, a dark jacket that says "North Pole" and pulling a hello kitty rolling suitcase with a pink backpack.

Zakiyia Hill on CCTV

Police note Hill requires epilepsy medication twice a day.

Police tips

What you can do:

If you have any information, please contact the Marquette University Police Department at 414-288-6800 or email at dispatch@marquette.edu.

Note: The location where Zakiyia Hill is missing from, and the location where she was last seen, are both within the patrol boundary of the MU Police Department.