Marquette University armed altercation near 16th and Wells
MILWAUKEE - Marquette police issued a safety alert on Monday, Sept. 28, after a person pulled out a weapon during an argument.
Incident details
What To Know:
The Marquette Police Department issued the safety alert just before 6:30 p.m. for an armed suspect near 16th and Wells.
A university spokesperson said that during an argument with two victims, the suspect pulled out a weapon and continued arguing.
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The suspect then fled the area and left the Marquette University police patrol zone. The safety alert was cleared around 7 p.m.
FOX6 reached out to Milwaukee police to see if they were searching for the suspect, and have not yet heard back.
The Source: Information in this post comes from Marquette University and Marquette University police.