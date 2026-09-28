Marquette University armed altercation near 16th and Wells

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The Brief A person pulled out a weapon while arguing with two people near 16th and Wells on Monday, Sept. 28. Marquette police issued a safety alert around 6:30 p.m. The university says the suspect fled the area and the safety alert was cleared by 7 p.m.



Marquette police issued a safety alert on Monday, Sept. 28, after a person pulled out a weapon during an argument.

Incident details

What To Know:

The Marquette Police Department issued the safety alert just before 6:30 p.m. for an armed suspect near 16th and Wells.

A university spokesperson said that during an argument with two victims, the suspect pulled out a weapon and continued arguing.

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The suspect then fled the area and left the Marquette University police patrol zone. The safety alert was cleared around 7 p.m.

FOX6 reached out to Milwaukee police to see if they were searching for the suspect, and have not yet heard back.