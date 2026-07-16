Marquette students killed in crash: McColgan plea deal falls apart

The Brief A planned plea deal appears to be off the table for Peter McColgan. McColgan is charged in connection to a crash that killed two Marquette University lacrosse teammates last fall. Prosecutors intend to head to trial on charges of second-degree reckless homicide.



Nearly a month after a jury acquitted a woman of criminal wrongdoing in a crash that killed two Marquette University lacrosse players, a planned plea appears to have fallen apart for the men's teammate.

State's offer rejected

What we know:

After months of negotiations, Peter McColgan, 22, was in court Thursday afternoon appearing on two counts of homicide by negligent operation of a vehicle. The plan was for the case to be resolved, McColgan plead out, with the state recommending probation and to be sentenced.

Peter McColgan

"At this point, the defendant is not inclined to take the state's offer," said Assistant District Attorney Emily Zimmel.

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As such, the state said it won't negotiate and wants the case on track for trial, asking the court to proceed to a preliminary hearing Thursday.

"I think that's unfortunate, it's certainly atypical," said defense attorney Nicole Masnica.

Peter McColgan with attorney

Fatal crash and acquittal

The backstory:

Last month, a jury acquitted Amandria Brunner, 42, in the September 2025 crash that killed Marquette University lacrosse teammates Scott Michaud and Noah Snyder. Michaud and Snyder two of six people in a five-person SUV driven by McColgan.

Prosecutors said McColgan was doing more than 50 mph in a 30 mph zone, heading south on 27th Street, trying to beat the yellow light, when he hit Brunner who was trying to turn onto westbound St. Paul Avenue. Brunner was drunk and had THC in her system.

McColgan was charged in May, allowing him to complete school and graduate from Marquette. Ahead of Brunner's trial, new attorneys took on McColgan's case.

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"There were pre-trial negotiations, or pre-charging negotations through counsel. Attorney (Michael) Steinle had been representing in the case. It's my understanding that the state just then issued charges without notifying him ahead of time and then told if Mr. McColgan didn't accept the plea, prior to the initial appearance, that there would be possibilities of additional charges and additional bad things that could happen to him," Masnica said.

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Court proceedings

What's next:

With negotiations broken down, prosecutors intend to head to trial on upgraded charges of second-degree reckless homicide.

"He is also facing two counts which carry significant exposure regarding the deaths of two of his teammates, based on his actions on September 5, 2025," said Zimmel during bond arguments, requesting $5,000 cash.

A judge set McColgan's bond at a $10,000 signature bond. He is due in court in August for a preliminary hearing.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Bill Miston and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.