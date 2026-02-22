Marquette students expand Black Mindz nationwide push

The Brief Marquette University students are expanding Black Mindz, a mental health organization focused on supporting Black students and students of color. The group won $7,500 in the Brewed Ideas Challenge and recently became an official LLC. Leaders say their goal is to take the organization to colleges nationwide and continue breaking mental health stigma.



As we highlight Black History Month, we also recognize the next generation as the difference-makers of today and tomorrow.

What we know:

A handful of students at Marquette University are breaking barriers in the world of mental health, tackling what has long been a stigma in the Black community and creating a greater impact on campus for students of color, led by a group of young women now on a mission to take their efforts nationwide.

Growing up, senior Jasmine Scott says her family made mental health a priority — something she knows is not everyone’s story.

"I’ve been very fortunate to have parents and family that are like that because I know for a lot of people it’s very hush-hush," said Scott.

During her freshman year at Marquette University in the fall of 2022, Scott met senior student Maiya Campbell. Campbell planned to continue an on-campus mental health group called Black Mindz after its original members graduated in 2020.

"Ensuring that black students and students of color have a mental health organization in their reach," said Campbell, executive director.

Dig deeper:

Scott joined the effort. Led by students, Black Mindz promotes mental health through conversation, activities and mentorship.

Soon, India Lock and Gabby Shoulders joined Scott and Campbell in taking the group to the next level. Lock is the director of marketing and communications, while Shoulders is the director of corporate partners. Scott is the director of chapters.

"That standard when it comes to mental health, to be strong, to do everything under the sun, on top of just living in a world that’s not made for you, is hard," said Shoulders, a senior.

They say mental health has long been something many Black people have pushed aside.

"It’s one thing to be aware, but you have to put yourself out there and want to seek that help," said Alaynah McClain, junior.

McClain is the current president of the Marquette chapter of Black Mindz. She says she’s seen mental health discussions be transformative, especially among young Black men.

"The more we have young people make a different meaning for it, and just trying to gain more understanding of what it means to have a healthy mind, is where that change comes in," she said.

Studies show it’s more common for Black young adults between 18 and 25 years old to have a mental health condition compared to any other race.

"Something needed to change," said Shoulders.

Big picture view:

Under their leadership, the group has grown, drawing students of color campus-wide. The students soon realized they could expand their impact beyond Marquette.

"We were like, ‘Man, we can really impact a lot of students like how we impacted Marquette’ and so we’re going for it," said Scott.

Their goal is to reach every university or college coast to coast.

In 2024, they entered the Brewed Ideas Challenge – a competitive business pitch event where the winner earns funding to kickstart their mission. Black Mindz placed first, earning a $7,500 check.

Earlier this month, Black Mindz announced it is officially an LLC.

"It’s incredible to see the impact you can have, even if it’s just one person, that makes a whole difference," said India Lock, senior.

Black Mindz plans to host a business launch party in April.