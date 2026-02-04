Marquette Law School national survey: 60% disapprove of the work of ICE

article

A new Marquette University Law School poll found 60% of adults nationwide disapprove of the way U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, known as ICE, is handling its job.

The poll was conducted after the shooting in Minneapolis of Renee Good. Most interviews were completed before the shooting of Alex Pretti on Jan. 24, 2026.

Marquette poll

Dig deeper:

According to the poll, views of ICE are divided along party lines, with 80% of Republicans approving of its work, compared to 23% of independents and 5% of Democrats.

The poll found 37% of respondents say the shooting of Renee Good was justified, and 62% say it was not justified.

General support for deportations remains steady, with 56% favoring deporting those in the U.S. illegally.

The poll also found the overall approval of President Trump is at 42%, continuing a gradual decline.

Methodology

By the numbers:

The latest poll was conducted Jan. 21–28, 2026, and involved interviewing 1,003 adults nationwide, with a margin of error of +/-3.4 percentage points.

For registered voters, the sample size was 869, with a margin of error of +/-3.6. For likely voters, the sample size was 577, with a margin of error of +/-4.4 percentage points.

Complete results and methodology can be found on the Marquette Law School Poll website.