The Brief A national Marquette poll found 60% disapprove of ICE's work. The poll was conducted after the shooting of Renee Good, but most interviews were completed before Alex Pretti was shot. The poll also gathered information on President Trump's approval rating.



A new Marquette University Law School poll found 60% of adults nationwide disapprove of the way U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) is handling its job.

Immigration enforcement

By the numbers:

The poll was conducted after the shooting of Renee Good in Minneapolis, but most interviews were completed before Alex Pretti was shot in the same city on Jan. 24.

According to the poll, views of ICE are divided along party lines – with 80% of Republicans approving of the agency's work, compared to 23% of independents and 5% of Democrats.

The poll also found 37% of respondents said the shooting of Renee Good was justified, and 62% said it was not justified. That, too, showed disparity along party lines:

76% of Republicans said it was justified

21% of Independents said it was justified

5% of Democrats said it was justified

"It’s a huge problem for both parties, honesty, because if you’re Republican, you need to be very careful about moving against President Trump," said the poll's Charles Franklin. "If you’re a Democrat, you have to be incredibly careful about moving away from the progressive base in the party. That’s a dilemma when you still need to get some independent votes."

Opinions about deportations have stayed pretty much the same since two questions were asked in November. However, support differed based on how those two questions have been worded.

"Do you favor deporting immigrants living in the U.S. illegally?"

56% yes

44% no

"Do you favor deporting people who have lived here, have jobs, no criminal record?"

44% yes

56% no

Election outlook

By the numbers:

As for President Donald Trump's approval, the poll found it was at 42% – continuing a gradual decline.

The national poll also provided insight with control of Congress on the November ballot. It found 48% of registered voters said they'd vote for the Democratic candidate, compared to 44% who said they'd vote for the Republican candidate.

Independent voters' opinions of congressional Democrats have dropped 8% since November, now at 21% approval. Among those same voters, thoughts on congressional Republicans are up 2% since November, now at 22% approval.

Methodology

Dig deeper:

The Marquette University Law School poll was conducted Jan. 21–28, 2026. It involved interviewing 1,003 adults nationwide, with a margin of error of +/-3.4 percentage points.

For registered voters, the sample size was 869, with a margin of error of +/-3.6. For likely voters, the sample size was 577, with a margin of error of +/-4.4 percentage points.

Complete results and methodology can be found on the Marquette Law School Poll website.