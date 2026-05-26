Marquette Law Poll: 4 out of 5 say failed surplus deal should have passed

The Brief Marquette Law School Poll finds 80% of Wisconsin adults say the failed budget surplus deal on tax relief and school funding should have passed. The bipartisan plan failed in the Legislature on Wednesday, May 13. The Marquette University Law School poll was conducted from May 20–21, 2026.



A new Marquette Law School Poll released on Thursday, March 26, finds 80% of Wisconsin adults believe the legislature should have passed a proposed bill to utilize the state's budget surplus for property tax relief, increased special education funding, and taxpayer rebates.

Marquette Law Poll

What we know:

The poll highlights a rare moment of bipartisan consensus, with the surplus bill gaining support from 77% of Republicans, 81% of independents, and 82% of Democrats.

The surplus bill—jointly proposed by Gov. Tony Evers, Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, and Senate Majority Leader Devin LeMahieu —passed the Assembly with bipartisan support before being voted down in the Senate on May 13.

The poll also asked respondents to weigh in on the specific positions taken on the surplus bill by Gov. Evers, Tom Tiffany, and the Democratic candidates.

According to the poll, 65% say Evers’ support for the bill was the right thing to do, with 15% saying it was the wrong thing and 20% saying they don’t know.

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Bipartisan surplus plan

The backstory:

A bipartisan plan to use part of Wisconsin’s state surplus for school funding, property tax relief and direct payments to residents failed in the Legislature on Wednesday, May 13.

The Senate rejected the bill after leaders spent hours trying to amend it and win over Republicans who were expected to vote no.

The plan would have put more than $600 million into K-12 schools, including a special education reimbursement increase and more than $300 million in general school aid. It also included statewide property tax relief through Wisconsin Technical College System aid, direct payments to Wisconsin families and the elimination of state income taxes on tipped wages and overtime income.

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About the poll

What we know:

The Marquette University Law School poll was conducted fromMay 20–21, 2026. It involved interviewing 454 Wisconsin adults, with a margin of error of +/-5.5 percentage points.

Complete results and methodology can be found on the Marquette Law School Poll website.