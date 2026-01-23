Marquette Interchange wrong-way crash; 3 taken to hospital

article

The Brief Three people were hurt after a two-vehicle crash in the Marquette Interchange on Friday morning. Officials say a driver entered the freeway the wrong way, striking another vehicle. The crash shut down eastbound I-94 from 13th Street to I-794 East at the ramp from I-43 North.



Three people were taken to the hospital following a two-vehicle crash in the Marquette Interchange on Friday morning, Jan. 23.

What we know:

The Milwaukee County 911 dispatch was notified of the crash around 5:15 a.m.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, a Chevy Malibu entered the freeway the wrong way up the Saint Paul off-ramp onto I-794. Once in the Marquette Interchange, it struck a Chevy Equinox.

The Chevy Malibu was occupied by two people. Both are hospitalized for unknown injuries.

The Chevy Equinox was occupied by one person. That person is hospitalized in critical condition.

The crash shut down eastbound I-94 from 13th Street to I-794 east at the ramp from I-43 North.