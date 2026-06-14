Marquette Interchange fatal motorcycle crash, system ramp closed
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MILWAUKEE - Part of the Marquette Interchange is closed due to a fatal motorcycle crash on Sunday, June 14.
The initial WisDOT notification for the accident came in just after 10 a.m.
The system ramp that goes from I-94 East to I-43 North (and part of the Kilbourn Tunnels) is currently closed, with MCSO squad vehicles blocking access.
The Milwaukee County Sherriff's Office says deputies and other first responders are tending to a fatal, single-vehicle motorcycle crash, and that the circumstances are under investigation.
MCSO says it will provide an update when the freeway opens back up.
The Source: The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office posted a traffic note on its X page. WisDOT also shows the closure.