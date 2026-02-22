Marquette University Gospel Choir honors and celebrates Black History Month

As we recognize Black History Month, we cannot forget to mention the song, now widely known as the black national anthem. Written and composed in the early 20th century, the song is a symbol of hope and promise for Black Americans. With that, we now welcome the Marquette Gospel Choir as they perform "Lift Every Voice and Sing."
MILWAUKEE - The Marquette University Gospel Choir welcomes students of all races and faith traditions who seek to explore and enhance their spirituality through Gospel music and praise.
According to the Marquette Campus Ministry, the choir sings contemporary Gospel as well as spiritual songs in the Gospel tradition.
Earlier we heard from the Marquette University Gospel Choir and its rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing." Now it's time we hear from student leaders of the group. FOX6's Andrew Amouzou sat down with the choir president about what the group means to the Marquette campus and beyond.
The sounds of gospel music has long been a pillar of faith and strength for Black Americans. This Black History Month, we take a moment to highlight the Marquette University Gospel Choir, a group that's taking gospel music beyond the campus.
For generations, gospel music has paved the way for Black Americans to express their faith through music and fellowship. On Marquette's campus, gospel music continues to pour into the leaders of tomorrow.
Web extra: a music medley
It's time for one final performance from Marquette's Gospel Choir. The group is on a mission to spread faith and inspiration beyond Marquette's campus. Here they're singing a gospel medley featuring iconic spirituals: "It is Well (Spiritual)", "Great Is Thy Faithfulness (Hymn)", "To Thine Be The Glory (Hymn)."
