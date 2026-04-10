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The Brief A Green Bay man is accused of damaging Marquette's Church of the Gesu. It happened on Easter. Police said he had an axe, knives and rifle. Police said he kept stating he was "God" and that he "created everyone."



An armed Green Bay man who believed he was "God" damaged Marquette University's Church of the Gesu on Easter, according to a criminal complaint.

Milwaukee County prosecutors charged 50-year-old Aron Ferris with criminal damage to religious property and misdemeanor disorderly conduct.

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The backstory:

Marquette University police were called to the church a little before 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 5. When they arrived, court filings said they found Ferris standing at the altar holding and waving an axe.

Officers ordered Ferris to step away from the axe and asked if he had any other weapons, the complaint said, and he handed over a hunting knife. During the back-and-forth, police said he kept stating he was "God" and that he "created everyone."

Damage at Marquette University Church of the Gesu

Prosecutors said Ferris refused to follow officers' orders and became angry, but they were able to get him in handcuffs. A police search uncovered the axe, two knives and a broken-down rifle. Investigators said Ferris told police he brought the gun so he could "get attention and draw the media."

Church of the Gesu said the damage adds up to about $50,000.

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What they're saying:

One of the church's front doors remained boarded shut on Friday. For now, parishioners and the campus community are leaning on faith.

"It's very upsetting," said Caroline Neumaier, a Marquette University student. "It's one of the most beautiful parts of campus, in my opinion."