Expand / Collapse search

Armed sexual assault, robbery; Marquette University PD investigate

By
Published  February 18, 2026 5:45am CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

The Brief

    • The Marquette University Police Department is investigating an armed sexual assault and robbery.
    • It happened on 14th Street, between Kilbourn and State, early Wednesday.
    • Anyone with information is asked to call MUPD at 414-288-6800.

MILWAUKEE - The Marquette University Police Department is investigating an armed sexual assault and robbery that happened early Wednesday morning, Feb. 18.

What we know:

It happened on 14th Street, between Kilbourn and State just north of the university campus, at around 2 a.m.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Police said a suspect approached the female victim with a weapon, sexually assaulted her and took her property. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The armed suspect ran north on 14th Street away from the scene, according to police. 

Police described the suspect as a male, 20-30 years old and Black. He was further described as 6 feet tall with a slim build and black, braided hair. He was wearing a tan hoodie, blue medical mask, black pants and black shoes.

What we don't know:

Police said the victim was a female "affiliated with Marquette." No other information about the victim was provided.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MUPD at 414-288-6800. 

Resources for students and safety reminders from MUPD can be found on the university's website.

Featured

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Anthony Schaap on the run ahead of sentencing
article

Wisconsin's Most Wanted: Anthony Schaap on the run ahead of sentencing

U.S. Marshals are on the hunt for a Milwaukee man accused of seriously injuring his crying infant. Investigators say rather than comforting the 3-month-old, he became abusive.

The Source: FOX6 News referenced information from the Marquette University Police Department.

Crime and Public SafetyAvenues WestNewsMarquette University