The Brief The Marquette University Police Department is investigating an armed sexual assault and robbery. It happened on 14th Street, between Kilbourn and State, early Wednesday. Anyone with information is asked to call MUPD at 414-288-6800.



The Marquette University Police Department is investigating an armed sexual assault and robbery that happened early Wednesday morning, Feb. 18.

What we know:

It happened on 14th Street, between Kilbourn and State just north of the university campus, at around 2 a.m.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Police said a suspect approached the female victim with a weapon, sexually assaulted her and took her property. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.

The armed suspect ran north on 14th Street away from the scene, according to police.

Police described the suspect as a male, 20-30 years old and Black. He was further described as 6 feet tall with a slim build and black, braided hair. He was wearing a tan hoodie, blue medical mask, black pants and black shoes.

What we don't know:

Police said the victim was a female "affiliated with Marquette." No other information about the victim was provided.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call MUPD at 414-288-6800.

Resources for students and safety reminders from MUPD can be found on the university's website.

Featured article