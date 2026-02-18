Armed sexual assault, robbery; Marquette University PD investigate
MILWAUKEE - The Marquette University Police Department is investigating an armed sexual assault and robbery that happened early Wednesday morning, Feb. 18.
What we know:
It happened on 14th Street, between Kilbourn and State just north of the university campus, at around 2 a.m.
Police said a suspect approached the female victim with a weapon, sexually assaulted her and took her property. The victim was taken to a hospital for treatment.
The armed suspect ran north on 14th Street away from the scene, according to police.
Police described the suspect as a male, 20-30 years old and Black. He was further described as 6 feet tall with a slim build and black, braided hair. He was wearing a tan hoodie, blue medical mask, black pants and black shoes.
What we don't know:
Police said the victim was a female "affiliated with Marquette." No other information about the victim was provided.
What you can do:
Anyone with information is asked to call MUPD at 414-288-6800.
Resources for students and safety reminders from MUPD can be found on the university's website.
