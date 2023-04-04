Expand / Collapse search

Marjorie Taylor Greene leads NYC rally protesting Trump indictment, after receiving warning from Mayor Adams

By Aubrie Spady
Published 
Donald J. Trump
Rep. Green appears at Trump rally in NYC

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene made a short appearance near the courthouse where former President Trump was arraigned. The Georgia Republican lawmaker voiced her support for the former president.

NEW YORK - Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., led a rally in New York City Tuesday to protest the indictment of former President Donald Trump, as he prepares for a court appearance.

Trump was indicted Thursday over claims he paid hush money to adult film star Stormy Daniels and former Playboy model Karen McDougal while campaigning for president in 2016, making him the first president in American history to face criminal charges. 

The former president and 2024 presidential candidate traveled to New York City Monday, prompting protests to break in support and against the looming arraignment.

Greene, a longtime supporter of Trump, journeyed from the Peach State to the Big Apple to rally outside the barricaded courthouse and protest the charges brought against the former president.

PROTESTERS GET PHYSICAL OUTSIDE NYC COURTHOUSE BEFORE TRUMP ARRAIGNMENT

Former President Donald Trump arraigned

Former President Donald Trump has pleaded not guilty to 34 felony counts of falsifying business records. The charges stem from a cover-up of hush-money payments during the 2016 campaign.

"We are here to peacefully protest against the persecution of an innocent man. Not just any innocent man, this is the former President of the United States of America," Greene said, speaking to the crowd through a megaphone.

MOST AMERICANS SUPPORT TRUMP INDICTMENT, BUT THINK POLITICS PLAYED A ROLE IN BRAGG'S DECISION: POLL

Trump facing investigation in Fulton County

A special grand jury investigating former President Trump and attempts to possibly overturn the 2020 Presidential Election in Georgia. Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis opened the investigation in 2021, after a recording of a phone call between then-President Trump and Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in which Trump suggested Raffensperger "find" the votes needed to win the state. The grand jury lasted eight months with some 75 witnesses.

On Monday, New York City Mayor Eric Adams called out Greene during a press conference, amid news the congresswoman was in town to join protests against the arraignment.

"People like Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is known to spread misinformation and hate speech, while you’re in town, be on your best behavior," the Democratic mayor warned in his call for protesters to "control yourselves."

Greene hit back at the comment during Tuesday's rally. "Also, to the Mayor Adams, as you can see, I am here peacefully protesting. He called me out by name," Greene told the crowd.

U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) walks through the crowd gathered outside the courthouse where former U.S. President Donald Trump will arrive later in the day for his arraignment on April 4, 2023 in New York City. With his indictment, Trump wi

The GOP congresswoman was joined by Rep. George Santos. R-N.Y., who told reporters he wants to "support the president, because I think this is unprecedented, and it's a bad day for democracy."

The scene reportedly turned physical when a Trump supporter fell to the ground after running across an anti-Trump flag.

"VERY UNFAIR VENUE, WITH SOME AREAS THAT VOTED 1% REPUBLICAN. THIS CASE SHOULD BE MOVED TO NEARBY STATEN ISLAND - WOULD BE A VERY FAIR AND SECURE LOCATION FOR THE TRIAL," Trump wrote on his Truth Social page amid the protests.

Fox News' Thomas Catennaci contributed to this report.