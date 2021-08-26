Marinette double homicide cold case, man gets life in prison

A judge sentenced an 84-year-old man Thursday, Aug. 26 to consecutive life sentences in connection with a double homicide in northeastern Wisconsin, a case that had lain dormant for decades before investigators used a DNA sample to make an arrest.

A jury convicted Raymand Vannieuwenhoven in July of killing 25-year-old David Schuldes and 24-year-old Ellen Matheys. The couple was found shot in McClintock Park in Marinette County.

Judge James Morrison said the life sentences were appropriate due to the "depraved" and "unspeakable" nature of the crimes, WLUK-TV reported.

The couple was engaged to be married and had planned to camp in the park. They were about to go for a walk when someone shot Schuldes. The killer chased Matheys down, sexually assaulted her and then shot her twice in the chest.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The slayings went unsolved for more than 40 years. In 2019, investigators determined that a DNA sample taken from evidence at the crime scene came the Vannieuwenhoven family. A DNA sample from Vannieuwenhoven himself — obtained from a licked envelope for a survey on police performance that he filled out — matched the sample from the scene, according to the criminal complaint.

Vannieuwenhoven was charged in March 2019 with two counts of first-degree intentional homicide and one count of first-degree sexual assault. That count was ultimately dismissed because the statue of limitations for such a charge had expired. There is no statute of limitations for homicide.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

WLUK-TV reported that Vannieuwenhoven gave a defiant and sometimes rambling statement during the sentencing hearing, criticizing District Attorney DeShea Morrow.

Several of the victims' family members asked Morrison to impose life sentences but Vannieuwenhoven's daughter said the only thing that Morrow proved was that her father had an affair.

Defense attorneys tried to introduce evidence implicating two other possible suspects but Morrison denied their motions, setting up a potential appeal.