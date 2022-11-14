Marcus Performing Arts Center new war memorial; 'remember the fallen'

article

Marcus Performing Arts Center unveils its new war memorial on the renovated community grounds on Monday, Nov. 14.

The new Community Grounds fill with patriotic melodies - a fitting start to the dedication of the new war memorial on the renovated community grounds.

The presentation of colors by the Milwaukee color guard and a few words from Mayor Cavalier Johnson made the event a grand celebration.

"Today, we expand the legacy to continue to honor the dead by serving the living as we remember those who served our country with a dedication of our new war memorial on the newly renovated outdoor community grounds," said Johnson.

Mayor Cavalier Johnson

It was a crowd honoring and remembering those who made the ultimate sacrifice.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

"Remember the fallen, the prisoners of war, the missing in action and honor those who have served and are serving this great nation's armed services, a moment of silence, please," said George Banda, Vietnam veteran.

George Banda, Vietnam veteran

Several benches and two American flags surround the new memorial at the corner of Kilbourn and Water.

"And it's really great place to reflect on this war memorial dedication," said Kendra Ingram, CEO and president of Marcus Performing Arts Center.

Kendra Ingram, CEO and president of Marcus Performing Arts Center

Renovations also include a new green space where people can watch performances and hang out. Accessibility was a top priority in the design.

"So you'll notice outside there are tables are accessible for wheelchairs to be able to sit. As well as wheelchair cutouts in the benches by the war memorial," said Ingram.

The community grounds was built to be a welcomed space for all to remember, reflect and relax.

The $1.5 million project for the community grounds took about a year to complete. Individuals, corporations and foundations donated the funds.