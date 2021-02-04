Expand / Collapse search

Trump's Mar-a-Lago helipad to be demolished, will cost $15,000

By Peter Aitken
Donald J. Trump
Outgoing President Donald Trump waves as he boards Marine One at the White House in Washington, D.C., on Jan. 20, 2021. (Photo by MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Former President Donald Trump will oversee the removal of the helipad at the Florida resort Mar-a-Lago, which will cost $15,000, according to reports.

The demolition is a symbolic step in Trump’s transition back to civilian life, as he frequently used the helipad to land Marine One, the helicopter used by the U.S. president.

The permit to demolish was pulled on Tuesday, Palm Beach Daily News reported.

Town Manager Kirk Blouin stressed that the removal was planned all along and has nothing to do with recent events.

"It seems to have been more controversial in media reports than it is in actual practice," Blouin said. "They never made a request to keep it."

The actual process of removing the helipad is unclear, either when it would start or how long it would last.

Trump’s helipad had been an exception to the general rule of zoning while he was president, according to TMZ. Palm Beach doesn’t normally allow helicopters or helipads in the city, but it approved one for Trump’s use "for business relating solely to the office of the president."

Pyramid Builders of Palm Beach will handle the demolition, according to reports.

