Manitowoc PD says missing woman found safe out of state

UPDATE: Lacy Komanekin was found safe in another state Sunday evening, Oct. 11. Thank you to all who shared this post to help reunite Lacy with her family.

———

Manitowoc police are asking for the public's help in their search for a missing 32-year-old woman.

Lacy Komanekin was reported missing by family members on Thursday, Sept. 24. She was last seen in the 400 block of Park St. in Manitowoc at about 2:15 pm. Officials say Komanekin left her purse and cellphone behind. She is considered missing/endangered.

Komanekin's whereabouts are not known and family has neither seen nor heard from her since Sept. 20.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Advertisement

Komanekin is described as a female, Native American, 5'3" tall, weight about 175 pounds. She has brown eyes and brown hair.

If anyone has any information on Komanekin's welfare or whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Manitowoc Police Department at 920-686-6557 or 920-686-6551.