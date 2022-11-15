Man wanted for Milwaukee shooting near 49th and Lisbon

article

Milwaukee police are looking for a man who shot someone near 49th and Lisbon on the morning of Nov. 10.

Police said the shots were fired from a handgun around 3:30 a.m. during a fight. The wanted man then ran away.

He's described as Black, between the ages of 20 and 25, standing 5'10" tall with a thin build. He was wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt, black jacket, gray pants and dark shoes.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.