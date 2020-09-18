Man tries to rob Houston gas station with pellet gun, gets beaten up with fire extinguisher

article

One man is behind bars after attempting to rob a Houston gas station early Wednesday morning that ended with the tables being flipped on him.



Jacoby Silas was charged with aggravated robbery.

Authorities said the robbery took place on the 13100 block of South Post Oak Road, just before 5:45 a.m.

According to the report, Silas tried to rob the gas station by putting a gun to the back of someone’s head in the store.

Officials said the owners of the store found out it was a pellet gun and not a real gun, they tackled him and a woman in the store located the front door so no one else could enter.

That’s when, authorities said, they beat Silas with a fire extinguisher.



When police arrived, Silas told them he was high on crystal methamphetamine.



Silas was taken to Ben Taub for examination.