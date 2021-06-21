Man stabbed near 24th and Clarke, woman arrested

Police are investigating a stabbing that happened near N. 24th Place and W. Clarke Street around 10:20 p.m. Sunday, June 20.

During an argument, the suspect stabbed the victim with a knife. The victim, a 60-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital and is in stable condition.

The suspect, a 52-year-old Milwaukee woman, was arrested. This incident is domestic violence-related. Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office

