Man shot, wounded while sitting in vehicle, suspects sought

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, Nov. 19 near 12th and Concordia. It happened around 6:25 p.m.

Police say the victim was in a vehicle when the suspect vehicle approached. A suspect from the suspect vehicle fired several shots at the victim’s vehicle, striking the victim.

The victim, a 30-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries. He walked into a local hospital for treatment.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.