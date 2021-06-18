Man shot, wounded in Milwaukee, suspects sought: police

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, June 18, 2021, at approximately 2:20 a.m.

The victim, a 28-year-old Milwaukee male, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He arrived at a local hospital for treatment.

The location of the shooting and circumstances are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.