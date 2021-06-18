Expand / Collapse search

Man shot, wounded in Milwaukee, suspects sought: police

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated just in
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, June 18, 2021, at approximately 2:20 a.m. 

The victim, a 28-year-old Milwaukee male, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He arrived at a local hospital for treatment. 

The location of the shooting and circumstances are under investigation.

 Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

First responders' mental health toll; Dodge County crashes add up

Dodge County sheriff's deputies responded to two fatal crashes in less than 24 hours – both involving children.