Man shot, wounded in Milwaukee, circumstances under investigation

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Thursday, June 10 at approximately 10:00 a.m.

Police say the victim summoned for help on the area of Teutonia Avenue and Locust Street.

The victim, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital.

Detectives are still attempting to locate a scene.

The circumstances are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.