Man shot in Milwaukee near MLK and Garfield

A man, 32, was shot in Milwaukee near MLK and Garfield Sunday, Dec. 4.

Police said the shooting happened around 5 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital, expected to survive.

Investigators are looking into what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.