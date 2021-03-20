Man seriously injured in stabbing at Water Street bar

article

Police are investigating a stabbing that happened at a bar near N. Water Street and W. Juneau Avenue around 2:15 a.m. Saturday.

Police say the suspect stabbed a victim during an altercation. The victim, a 22-year-old man, was seriously injured and taken to the hospital. He's expected to survive.

Milwaukee police continue to seek a known suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.