Man punches woman in face, then she shoots him
CHICAGO - Police said a man was shot after he punched a woman repeatedly in the face in Chicago's Altgeld Gardens neighborhood.
Police said the man and woman were arguing inside a residence on the 500 block of East 134th Street around 2:38 p.m.
Police said the man punched the woman in the face, then she went and got a gun and shot him in the hand.
He was hospitalized in good condition.
She was taken into custody for questioning.