Man injured in West Allis stabbing; police investigate
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WEST ALLIS, Wis. - West Allis police are investigating a stabbing reported on Monday evening, March 30.
What we know:
The West Allis Police Department says dispatch received a report around 7:25 p.m. of a person stabbed at an apartment building near 108th and Oklahoma.
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Officers arrived and located a man with a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.
Police say the investigation remains ongoing.
The Source: The West Allis Police Department provided information.