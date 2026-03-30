Man injured in West Allis stabbing; police investigate

article

The Brief West Allis police say a man was stabbed Monday evening near 108th and Oklahoma. Officers located the victim with a stab wound and transported him to the hospital. Police say the investigation remains ongoing.



West Allis police are investigating a stabbing reported on Monday evening, March 30.

What we know:

The West Allis Police Department says dispatch received a report around 7:25 p.m. of a person stabbed at an apartment building near 108th and Oklahoma.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Officers arrived and located a man with a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.