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Man injured in West Allis stabbing; police investigate

By
Published  March 30, 2026 9:04pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

The Brief

    • West Allis police say a man was stabbed Monday evening near 108th and Oklahoma.
    • Officers located the victim with a stab wound and transported him to the hospital.
    • Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - West Allis police are investigating a stabbing reported on Monday evening, March 30.

What we know:

The West Allis Police Department says dispatch received a report around 7:25 p.m. of a person stabbed at an apartment building near 108th and Oklahoma.

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Officers arrived and located a man with a stab wound. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say the investigation remains ongoing.

The Source: The West Allis Police Department provided information.

Crime and Public SafetyWest AllisNews