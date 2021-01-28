Man in custody following police pursuit in Milwaukee

One person was taken into custody following a police pursuit in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Jan. 27.

According to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office, at approximately 12:38 p.m. deputies were traveling eastbound near 55th and Hampton when they observed a reckless driver in a Hyundai Tucson without registered plates. Officials say the driver was weaving through traffic at an estimated 80 mph in a 35 mph zone.

The deputies caught up to the vehicle at a traffic signal and observed the lone occupant waving a handgun.

Deputies activated their emergency lights and siren to initiate a traffic stop. The driver slowed down but continued until 60th and Mill Road. However, before the deputies could exit their squad, the driver fled the scene.

A vehicle pursuit ensued until the driver exited the vehicle and fled on foot.

The deputies pursued the subject until he ran into an unknown residence near 60th and Port. A perimeter was established and a SWAT team was notified that the subject was barricaded in a residence.

SWAT negotiators established a dialogue with one of the occupants inside the home and eventually, seven subjects came out and were briefly detained without incident, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office.

One of the subjects who exited the residence was positively identified by deputies as the driver they were pursuing. A search warrant was obtained and executed a 9mm semi-automatic handgun and an extended magazine with 30 rounds of ammunition were recovered.

The subject was arrested on charges of fleeing/eluding, recklessly endangering safety, and felon in possession of a firearm.