Man fatally shot in Beloit high school parking lot

Up to 40 people witnessed a fatal shooting outside Beloit Memorial High School after a basketball game yet police are being stonewalled in their investigation, authorities said Sunday.

Eyewitnesses are refusing to cooperate in the Saturday night killing of a 19-year-old man in the school's front parking lot, Beloit Police Chief Andre Sayles said at a news conference. No suspects have been taken into custody.

"My department and myself have grown tired of the people who are refusing to talk to us," Sayles said. "It is absolutely ridiculous that we have thirty to forty people who witnessed a young man lose his life and refuse to talk to us."

The shooting took placed shortly before 9 p.m., though the man had been taken to a local hospital by the time officers arrived at the scene. The victim, a former Beloit student, died at the hospital. No current students were involved, police said.

The school was put on brief lockdown following the game, at which time players from visiting La Follette High School in Madison were escorted to their bus and returned home safely, according to school district officials from Madison.

It was the second homicide that happened in Beloit on Saturday and the third in the city in less than four days. The killings are unrelated and were committed by different people, police said.

