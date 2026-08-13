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VIDEO: Man beaten outside pizza shop on Milwaukee's south side

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published August 13, 2026 9:12 PM CDT
Published August 13, 2026 9:12 PM CDT
Man beaten outside Beto's Pizza on Milwaukee's south side
Man beaten outside Beto's Pizza on Milwaukee's south side

Man beaten outside Beto's Pizza on Milwaukee's south side

A man was beaten outside Beto's Pizza in Milwaukee on Wednesday evening, Aug. 12, and police are looking for the person responsible. NOTE: The video may be disturbing to some viewers.

The Brief

    • A 43-year-old man was beaten outside a Milwaukee pizza shop on Wednesday night.
    • The incident was captured on surveillance video.
    • Anyone with any information on whom the suspect is, is asked to contact Milwaukee police.

MILWAUKEE - A man was severely beaten outside Beto's Pizza in Milwaukee on Wednesday night, Aug. 12, and police are looking for the person responsible.

Incident details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. outside Beto's Pizza on South 16th near Greenfield.

In a Facebook post by the owner, video shows the suspect running up behind the person and then repeatedly punching and kicking the man in the face.

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The 43-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

MPD tips

What you can do:

It is unclear what led to the attack and Milwaukee police are looking for the person responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7222, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.

The Source: Milwaukee police sent FOX6 the information. The owner of Beto's Pizza provided additional information and allowed FOX6 to use pictures and videos from his Facebook post.

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