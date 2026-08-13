VIDEO: Man beaten outside pizza shop on Milwaukee's south side
MILWAUKEE - A man was severely beaten outside Beto's Pizza in Milwaukee on Wednesday night, Aug. 12, and police are looking for the person responsible.
Incident details
What we know:
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. outside Beto's Pizza on South 16th near Greenfield.
In a Facebook post by the owner, video shows the suspect running up behind the person and then repeatedly punching and kicking the man in the face.
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The 43-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.
MPD tips
What you can do:
It is unclear what led to the attack and Milwaukee police are looking for the person responsible.
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7222, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.
The Source: Milwaukee police sent FOX6 the information. The owner of Beto's Pizza provided additional information and allowed FOX6 to use pictures and videos from his Facebook post.