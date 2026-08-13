VIDEO: Man beaten outside pizza shop on Milwaukee's south side

The Brief A 43-year-old man was beaten outside a Milwaukee pizza shop on Wednesday night. The incident was captured on surveillance video. Anyone with any information on whom the suspect is, is asked to contact Milwaukee police.



A man was severely beaten outside Beto's Pizza in Milwaukee on Wednesday night, Aug. 12, and police are looking for the person responsible.

Incident details

What we know:

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, the incident happened just after 9:30 p.m. outside Beto's Pizza on South 16th near Greenfield.

In a Facebook post by the owner, video shows the suspect running up behind the person and then repeatedly punching and kicking the man in the face.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The 43-year-old victim was taken to the hospital for treatment of serious injuries.

MPD tips

What you can do:

It is unclear what led to the attack and Milwaukee police are looking for the person responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7222, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips app.