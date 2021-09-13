Man attacks elderly woman, steals her bible

Police in New York were trying to find a man who attacked a woman and stole her purse and bible.

The NYPD says it happened on Sunday around noon in front of 2112 36th Ave in Long Island City, Queens. A 77-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk when the unidentified man approached her.

He hit her in the face and pulled her into a parking pay station, while forcibly removing her purse and a bible.

He then ran away eastbound on 35th Ave.

The woman suffered cuts on her hands and EMS helped her out but she refused any other medical attention.

The NYPD released a video of the attack in hopes that someone would recognize him.