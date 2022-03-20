Outpost Makers Market highlights women in business

March is Women's History Month, and a local grocery store is highlighting women entrepreneurs.

Outpost hosted a Makers Market to help showcase women-owned businesses Sunday, March 20.

Inside Outpost Natural Foods in Mequon, Amy Kroll-Scales set up for sales of pickles, apple butter, oils and more.

"We have four types of pickles, from dill to inferno," said Kroll-Scales with Full Circle Healing. "I feel a lot of joy in owning a business."

Outpost hosted a women-owned Makers Market at all four locations this weekend, featuring more than a dozen women-owned businesses.

"When women get together, they lift each other up," said Kroll-Scales.

"It gives them an opportunity to talk about what they do, showcase their products," said Margaret Mittelstadt.

The store also supports women-owned businesses by carrying their products.

"Gift items, to pizzas, to candles, to kombucha," she said.

Emily Kroll, Amy's younger sister, owns Sasha's Salad and Sandwich Dressings.

"Sweet onion, sweet and savory is my number one," said Knoll.

The event offered an opportunity to sell her product, connect with customers, network and more.

I'm all-natural. They are gluten, soy and dairy-free. Very low in sodium," she said.

These sisters shared a message for girls and women wanting to start a business.

"If your heart is set on it, go for it. You can do it. Anything is possible when you put the hard work in," said Kroll. "Just believe in yourself. If you have a dream, start doing it. Take the actions, steps in doing it, and it will happen."

The market ran from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday.

Outpost held a series of Makers Market events during Black History Month in February.

