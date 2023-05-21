Maifest, the blues, and home improvements; all things to do on May 21

article

Lakefront Brewery’s Maifest – a gluten-free friendly celebration of spring – is back! From 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. on Sunday, May 21, you're invited to check out an outdoor celebration with a wide variety of vendors – from food to beverages, art, crafts, and more. The entire area to the east side of the Lakefront Brewery will be transformed into a makers market.

Don't let the sunshine fool you, you can still get the blues – and the HomeGrown Blues Festival in Kewaskum on Sunday, May 21. Hear some of the area’s best blues musicians, sample delicious food and drink, and enjoy a day filled with music and entertainment.

Lastly, NARI Milwaukee’s Tour of Homes wraps up on Sunday, May 21. It is your chance to see how Metro Milwaukee updates their homes – and who they are entrusting to do the work. All homes on the Tour have been remodeled by NARI Milwaukee members, and showcase the latest in innovative design, materials and fixtures. Step inside the area’s most impressive remodeling projects, meet the remodelers, experience the craftsmanship and get inspired for your next home improvement.