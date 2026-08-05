Overnight unrest in Madison; garbage cans, dumpster set on fire

The Brief Madison police to respond to the intersection of Williamson and Baldwin Streets overnight for a series of fires. Madison police arrested several people and cited others after protests that followed Tuesday's removal of an encampment. The encampment was established to protest the fatal police shooting of Corey Ruiz.



Overnight unrest prompted Madison police to respond to the intersection of Williamson and Baldwin Streets, according to WMTV.

The Madison Fire Department reported that protesters set fire to at least three garbage cans and a dumpster at about 11:30 p.m. Tuesday, WMTV reports.

Madison unrest on Tuesday night, Aug. 4, 2026.

As of Wednesday morning, FOX6 News crews on-site report a peaceful atmosphere where community members are laying flowers.

Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway will be hosting a news conference at 11 a.m. Wednesday to provide an update.

Tuesday afternoon: Protests, arrests

Dig deeper:

Tensions rose between police and protesters Tuesday after city officials cleared an encampment at Baldwin and Williamson—the site where police fatally shot Corey Ruiz nearly two weeks ago.

The Madison Police Department said, by 11:30 a.m. Tuesday, officers arrested and booked 16 people. Most of those people were booked on charges of unlawful assembly and obstructing an officer. Ten other people were cited and released.

Police will release the number of afternoon and evening arrests on Wednesday. However, police did say a gun was recovered from a juvenile protester who was arrested for unrelated charges.

FOX6 saw two people taken to the ground and arrested at around 4 p.m. Officers used some sort of spray during those arrests. Demonstrators chanted and at points got into officers' faces.

WATCH: Madison encampment, protests

Timeline:

FOX6 News took major developments from the area of Baldwin and Williamson live throughout the day Tuesday. Watch the clips from continuing coverage below.

The backstory:

Madison Police Chief John Patterson said officers responded to calls about a man stealing bicycles and checking car doors and confronted him on July 22, but he rode away on a bicycle.

Police later encountered the man again, at Baldwin and Williamson, and the man "fell or was pulled off the bicycle." There was a struggle in the middle of the intersection, and police said the man pulled out a knife and injured an officer.

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Officers used a taser to try to take the man into custody before the injured officer shot the man, since identified as Corey Ruiz. Ruiz was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Madison police said the four officers involved were placed on administrative leave as the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation investigates the shooting as a homicide.

The Madison Police Department does not have body-worn cameras for officers. After prior efforts to fund bodycams were shut down, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway has said she will include funding for them in her next budget.

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