Madison police shooting investigated as homicide; overnight protests

The Brief Demonstrators in Madison marched overnight following the fatal police shooting of Corey Ruiz. Chief John Patterson said DCI fatal shooting of Corey Ruiz is being investigated as a homicide. Ruiz's family hired attorney Benjamin Crump, who called for an examination for excessive force.



Demonstrators marched overnight, demanding accountability after a man named Corey Ruiz was shot and killed Wednesday by police. The chief said the case is now being investigated as a homicide.

Overnight protests in Madison

What we know:

Large crowds gathered in Madison to remember a man shot and killed by police Wednesday. Tensions remained high all Thursday.

The man killed by police has been identified as Corey Ruiz. Officers said they were responding to calls for a man checking parked cars. When they confronted him, they said he had a knife and injured an officer.

Corey Ruiz (photo provided by Jazzman Brown)

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Police said a Taser was used, but it did not work. FOX6 News was told the officer who was injured opened fire.

Madison police said the four involved officers were placed on administrative leave as state officials investigate the shooting as a homicide. That was during a news conference yesterday, which was interrupted by protesters shortly after it started.

This went on for about 15 minutes before Police Chief John Patterson was able to come back to the stand and finish his update on the investigation.

Hundreds gather on Madison streets after police shooting of Corey Ruiz (July 23, 2026)

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Ruiz's family has hired prominent civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump, who shared a statement saying:

"THIS CASE HAS TO BE EXAMINED FOR EXCESSIVE FORCE."

The family has hired prominent civil rights attorney Benjamin Crump. He has represented the families of Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, who were all killed by the police.

Madison police do not wear body cameras after prior efforts to fund the program were shut down. Madison's mayor said she will include them in her next budget.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s staff and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.

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