The Brief A Madison police officer shot and killed a man on Wednesday, July 22. Public officials and others have identified the man as Corey Ruiz. Madison's police chief said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide.



Public officials and others have identified Corey Ruiz as the man shot and killed by a Madison police officer on Wednesday, July 22.

Who is Corey Ruiz?

What they're saying:

FOX6 News spoke with Jazzman Brown, who runs the nonprofit that organized a Thursday night vigil for Ruiz. She identified Ruiz and said they were friends.

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Several lawmakers, including State Rep. Greta Neubauer and State Rep. Shelia Stubbs, have also identified Ruiz as the man who was killed.

The Madison Police Department has not named Ruiz. However, Police Chief John Patterson has said the man who was shot was in his 30s.

Corey Ruiz (photo provided by Jazzman Brown)

Shooting investigation

Big picture view:

On Thursday, Patterson said the shooting is being investigated as a homicide. The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is "fully in charge" of that investigation, and Patterson said the police department will fully cooperate.

Police said officers were initially called for reports that someone was stealing bicycles and checking vehicle doors in Madison's Marquette neighborhood on July 22. They found the man, but he rode away on a bicycle.

Officers spotted the man again in the area of Baldwin and Williamson, a little more than a mile northeast of the Capitol, at around 1:35 p.m. Police said the man "fell or was pulled off the bicycle, this is still being determined." There was then a struggle in the middle of the inspection between the man and officers.

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During the struggle, police said the man pulled out a knife and injured an officer. Officers tried using a taser to take the man into custody, but they were unsuccessful. The injured officer then shot the man.

The Madison Police Department said officers provided life-saving attempts at the scene, and the man was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Including the officer who shot the man, four officers were involved in or witnessed the shooting. All four will be placed on administrative leave. The department described the officer who fired his weapon as a "veteran officer."

Scene of Madison police officer-involved shooting at Baldwin and Williamson on July 22, 2026. (Courtesy WMTV-TV)

Madison Police Department officers do not have body-worn cameras, according to WMTV-TV.

The Madison Police Department said a second officer was also injured, but it's not clear how. At this time, it is not believed to be a knife wound. The DOJ said a knife was recovered at the scene.

The Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation is now investigating the officer-involved shooting, the police department said. That investigation remains active.

Protests erupted across Madison Wednesday after police shot and killed a man. Police say that man had a knife and injured another officer.