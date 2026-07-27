The Brief A Madison police officer-involved shooting killed Corey Ruiz on July 22. The Wisconsin Department of Justice is investigating the case as a homicide. The Madison Police Civilian Oversight Board will conduct an "independent review."



The Madison police shooting that killed Corey Ruiz will undergo an "independent review" by the city's oversight board, leaders said Monday.

The backstory:

Madison Police Chief John Patterson said officers responded to calls about a man stealing bicycles and checking car doors and confronted him on July 22, but he rode away on a bicycle.

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Police later encountered the man again, at Baldwin and Williamson, and the man "fell or was pulled off the bicycle." There was a struggle in the middle of the intersection, and police said the man pulled out a knife and injured an officer.

Officers used a taser to try to take the man into custody before the injured officer shot the man, since identified as Ruiz. Ruiz was pronounced dead at a hospital.

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Madison police said the four involved officers were placed on administrative leave as the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation investigates the shooting as a homicide.

The Madison Police Department does not have body-worn cameras for officers. After prior efforts to fund bodycams were shut down, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said this week that she will include funding for them in her next budget.

Civilian Oversight Board review

What they're saying:

The Madison Police Civilian Oversight Board said the Office of the Independent Police Monitor initiated an independent review of the shooting, "consistent with its authority."

In a statement before Monday's news conference, the oversight board wrote:

"Civilian oversight exists for moments like this. Independent review is essential not only to determine the facts of what occurred, but also to strengthen public confidence that investigations involving the use of deadly force are conducted fairly, impartially, and transparently.

"The Police Civilian Oversight Board remains steadfast in its commitment to accountability, transparency, and independent civilian oversight. Our responsibility is to seek the truth, support accountability wherever it is warranted, and help ensure that our community has confidence in the systems designed to serve it.

"Our thoughts remain with Corey's family and loved ones, with the witnesses and first responders, and with every member of the Madison community who this tragedy has impacted. We ask the community to continue supporting one another as we move through the difficult days ahead."

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.