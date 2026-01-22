article

The Brief Madison police are looking for a suspect in an armed carjacking. Police said the vehicle crashed through the ice on Lake Monona on Thursday. The Madison Fire Department said no victims were found inside the car.



Madison police are looking for a man who they suspect of stealing a vehicle and driving it into Lake Monona on Thursday morning, Jan. 22.

What we know:

According to police, the car was stolen in an armed carjacking just after 6 p.m. It happened near Park and Milton, and the suspect then crashed the vehicle roughly a half-mile away – into nearby Brittingham Bay on the west end of Lake Monona.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

The Madison Fire Department said two divers, along with additional team members, broke away the ice and found no victims inside the car.

What you can do:

Police identified the suspect as Derrick Newton, who they said is believed to be armed and dangerous. Police also said he knew the carjacking victim.

Anyone who sees Newton is urged not to approach him and to call 911.