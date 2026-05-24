Luke Combs sets Lambeau Field concert attendance record

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The Brief Luke Combs drew 51,981 fans Saturday, setting a Lambeau Field concert attendance record. Two Luke Combs concerts at Lambeau Field brought a combined 92,540 fans to Green Bay. The concerts marked the first back-to-back weekend stadium shows by the same artist at Lambeau Field.



Luke Combs set a Lambeau Field concert attendance record during his "My Kinda Saturday Night Tour," drawing 51,981 fans to Green Bay on Saturday night, according to the Green Bay Packers.

What we know:

The Saturday, May 16 show marked the highest attendance for a concert by a single artist in Lambeau Field history, the Packers said in a news release. Combined with Friday night’s crowd of 40,559 fans, the two concerts brought a total of 92,540 people to the stadium over the weekend.

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The Packers said the concerts also marked the first time Lambeau Field hosted back-to-back shows by the same artist during a single weekend.

Photo (c) 2026 David Bergmanwww.DavidBergman.net Luke CombsMy Kinda Saturday Night TourLambeau FieldGreen Bay, WIMay 16, 2026

Fans also saw performances from special guests Dierks Bentley, Ty Myers, Jake Worthington and Thelma & James. Titletown also hosted a Whiskey Jam Tailgate before Saturday’s show, featuring country artists Harper Grace and Aniston Pate.

The tour follows the release of Combs’ latest album, "The Way I Am," which debuted at No. 1 on Billboard’s Top Country Albums chart earlier this year.