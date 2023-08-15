Luke Combs in Milwaukee April 12 & 13; American Family Field

article

Luke Combs will perform at American Family Field on Friday, April 12 and Saturday, April 13. Tickets will go on sale Friday, Aug. 25 at 10 a.m.

The Friday show will include opening performances from Cody Jinks, Charles Wesley Godwin and The Wilder Blue, and the Saturday show will include opening performances from Jordan Davis, Mitchell Tenpenny, Drew Parker and Colby Acuff.

Fans may secure their seats at brewers.com/LukeCombs and there is an eight-ticket limit. All seats will be digitally delivered via the MLB Ballpark App. More information about this show can be found at brewers.com/LukeCombs, by calling 414-902-4000 or by visiting the American Family Field Box Office.



PRESALES:

Registration for the Bootleggers Verified Fan Presale is currently open. A 2-Day ticket presale is set to begin Tuesday, Aug. 22 at 2 p.m. and single day event tickets on Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. No purchase necessary to register. For more information, please visit LukeCombs.com.

Starting Wednesday, Aug. 23 at 10 a.m. fans will also have an opportunity to purchase the best seats in the house with Platinum Seats.





