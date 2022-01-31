Luke Bryan tour to Milwaukee on Friday, Aug. 5

article

Luke Bryan is bringing his Raised Up Right Tour to Milwaukee on Friday, Aug. 5 – when he takes to the stage at American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Promoted by Live Nation, tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. at LukeBryan.com.

Ticket presale for Bryan’s fan club members begins Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 8 a.m. through Thursday, Feb. 3 at 5 p.m. For details go HERE.

