Luke Bryan tour to Milwaukee on Friday, Aug. 5

MILWAUKEE - Luke Bryan is bringing his Raised Up Right Tour to Milwaukee on Friday, Aug. 5 – when he takes to the stage at American Family Insurance Amphitheater.
Promoted by Live Nation, tickets go on sale this Friday, Feb. 4 at 10 a.m. at LukeBryan.com.
Ticket presale for Bryan’s fan club members begins Tuesday, Feb. 1 at 8 a.m. through Thursday, Feb. 3 at 5 p.m. For details go HERE.
