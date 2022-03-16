Expand / Collapse search

Lt. Gov. Barnes COVID positive; not experiencing symptoms

By AP author
Published 
COVID-19 in Wisconsin
Associated Press
Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes article

Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes said Wednesday that he has tested positive for COVID-19 but not experiencing any symptoms.

Barnes, who said he was vaccinated, is also a Democratic candidate for U.S. Senate.

"I wanted to let you all know I tested positive for COVID-19," Barnes tweeted. "I am extremely thankful to be vaccinated and experiencing no symptoms. I’ll be following CDC guidance and quarantining for the next 5 days. If you haven’t been vaccinated, now is a great time: vaccines.gov."

Barnes, 35, is in a crowded Democratic primary for Senate that includes state Treasurer Sarah Godlewski, Milwaukee Bucks executive-on-leave Alex Lasry and Outagamie County Executive Tom Nelson.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

They are running to take on Republican U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson. He tested positive for COVID-19 in October 2020 and has been one of the loudest voices for seeking alternatives to vaccines to deal with the pandemic. His claim in December that mouthwash could be used to fight the virus drew widespread ridicule from medical experts and the manufacturer of Listerine which said it was not proven.

Oak Creek police: No suspicious devices found at Ninth Grade Center
article

Oak Creek police: No suspicious devices found at Ninth Grade Center

The Oak Creek Police Department received a call on Wednesday morning, March 16 that a backpack with a bomb inside was left at the Oak Creek High School Ninth Grade Center.

Wisconsin anti-opioid legislation in La Crosse
article

Wisconsin anti-opioid legislation in La Crosse

Gov. Tony Evers signed three bills designed to curb opioid use during a trip to La Crosse on Wednesday.

Wisconsin election decertification call rejected by state GOP leader
article

Wisconsin election decertification call rejected by state GOP leader

Wisconsin's Republican speaker of the Assembly again rejected calls to decertify President Joe Biden's win in the battleground state.

Milwaukee mayoral candidate Bob Donovan 1-on-1 ahead of April election

FOX6's Stephanie Grady sat down with Milwaukee mayoral candidate Bob Donovan for an interview ahead of the April 5 election where he faces Acting Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson.