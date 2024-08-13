Expand / Collapse search

For The Love of Flowers Farm in Franksville

Updated  August 13, 2024 10:05am CDT
Christina Van Zelst takes a look at all the fun.

Pick flowers, relax and refresh at For The Love of Flowers Farm in Franksville.

What's there to do at the flower farm?

Get details on the flower-related events.

About For The Love Of Flowers Farm

You get a field full of perfectly straight row after row of the most beautiful flowers you’ve ever seen. 

Healthy soil, healthy plants, healthy soul!  

This flower farm was inevitable. Since their marriage, Kelly has grown her own picking garden for friends and family while her husband Joe spent his summers making hay. Encouraged by a friend, Kelly opened up her flower field to the public and was overwhelmed at the response. It is their joy to grow these flowers starting at the very beginning from seed, watching them sprout, caring for them along the way, and finally seeing them made into beautiful arrangements. It really is the love of flowers and sharing them that is the motivation behind these fields of flowers!

This small farm family is pleased to share its little piece of heaven with you!

Succession planting and grooming

Joe Datka defines succession planting and explains its importance.

Field Hand Hayden

Field Hand Hayden talks about his role on the farm.

Family Fun

More on the animals, The Cabin Playhouse, Muffins with Mom, Donuts with Dad.

What makes a good cut flower?

Kelly Datka, the owner, shares details on what makes a good cut flower.