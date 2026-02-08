'Love Fest' at The New Fashioned this Valentine's Day weekend

Valentine's Day is almost here and Bars & Rec is giving couples a chance to create a painting that symbolizes their unity, collaboration, and love. Mark Rhomberg joined FOX6 WakeUp live from The New Fashioned to tell us more about their Valentine's Day weekend experience.
MILWAUKEE - Love is in the air in Milwaukee! Specifically, at The New Fashioned in the Deer District.
The News Fashioned and Bars & Rec is hosting Love Fest from Thursday, Feb. 12 through Sunday, Feb. 15.
There will be an artist-led partner painting experience, valentine's themed cocktails, sweet treats, and light snacks.
