Lost child located; Milwaukee police cancel alert

UPDATE: Police said the guardian has been located and is reunited with the lost child.

The Brief Milwaukee police are asking for help identifying a lost child found Thursday evening. The child was located near 22nd and National and is safe. Police are seeking information about the child’s identity and family.



The Milwaukee Police Department is asking for assistance in identifying a child who was found earlier Thursday evening, Jan. 1, in Milwaukee.

Police said the child was located at about 5:15 p.m. near 22nd and National. She told officers her name is "Mya," or possibly "Amyah," but does not know her last name.

The child said she is 10 years old, though police said she appears to be about 5 or 6 years old. She is currently safe and in good health.

Anyone with information that could help identify the child or locate her parents or guardians is asked to contact Milwaukee Police District 2 at 414-935-7222.