Lori Vallow murder trial day 21: Woman claims 'Doomsday mom' threatened to kill her

A day after jurors heard a portion of a podcast featuring Lori Vallow and two other witnesses, court is back in session Wednesday in the murder trial of the so-called "Doomsday mom."

Audrey Barattiero, an old friend of Lori's, took the stand on May 3, telling a jury that Vallow threatened to kill her.

On Tuesday, the judge allowed the jury to hear a portion of a podcast featuring Vallow, Melanie Gibb and Jason Mow, where they talked about their religious beliefs. Defense lawyers believe the podcast will educate members of the jury, but prosecutors believe this was a strategy for Vallow to get statements in without taking the stand.

Vallow is accused of killing her two children, 7-year-old J.J. Vallow and 16-year-old Tylee Ryan. She is also accused of conspiring to kill her husband Chad Daybell's ex-wife, Tammy.

